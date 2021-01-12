Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0016

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $71,525.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.31 or 0.03091621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00021238 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

