Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.21

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 2752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 121,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

