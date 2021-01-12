Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

CXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.