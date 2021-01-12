Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 96.5% in December

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CFWFF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,890. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $0.19.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

