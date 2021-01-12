Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$5.65 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

Get Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.33. 867,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,012. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -28.6000011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.