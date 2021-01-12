CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.94. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 176,054 shares traded.

CAIXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

