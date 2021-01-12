Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 168.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $17,594,799. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,649. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

