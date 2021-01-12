Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cactus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE:WHD opened at $29.00 on Monday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 over the last three months. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

