C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Stock Price Up 8.1%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 1,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. It is involved in breeding, farming, and selling of livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling of value-added processed food products; slaughtering and selling of pork meat products; and manufacturing and trading of chicken meat products.

