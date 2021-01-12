BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in December

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BW Offshore stock remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BW Offshore has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

