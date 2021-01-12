Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. The Allstate comprises approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 42.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,257,000 after buying an additional 804,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 15.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,134,000 after buying an additional 257,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

ALL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.95. 10,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.