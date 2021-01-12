Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.75. 476,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,994,135. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $722.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.