Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

