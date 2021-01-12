Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.56. 72,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,814. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

