Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.42. The company had a trading volume of 179,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average of $202.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.34.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

