Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 699 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Paychex by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 184.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

