Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 430 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 91.5% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $241,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. 5,298,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

