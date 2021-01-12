Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Zoetis by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.12. 1,297,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

