Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.99. 8,036,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,830. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

