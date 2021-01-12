Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 1,275 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank of America by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,084,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,711,023. The stock has a market cap of $291.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

