Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 262,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $46.84. 38,234,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,112,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

