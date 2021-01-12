Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 630 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,678,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $153,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $106,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,493. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

