Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 460 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $172.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.