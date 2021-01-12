Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $242,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $106.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

