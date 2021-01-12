Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

MCD stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.