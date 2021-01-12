Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 185,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,297. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $670.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

