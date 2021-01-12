Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of BCUCY remained flat at $$20.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 88 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

