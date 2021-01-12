Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BRTHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRTHY stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

