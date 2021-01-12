Brokers Set Expectations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $68.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.16 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.50.

Shares of RBA opened at C$84.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$88.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.00. The company has a market cap of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 53.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of C$37.76 and a one year high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

