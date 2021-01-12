Brokers Offer Predictions for 3D Systems Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3D Systems in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the 3D printing company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DDD. BidaskClub upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

