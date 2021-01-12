Brokers Issue Forecasts for L Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for L Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $46.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

