Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

