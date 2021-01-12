Brokers Issue Forecasts for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $190.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.72.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

