Brokerages Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT at $105.67

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $148.23. 428,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $149.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 171,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

