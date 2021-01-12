Brokerages Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT at $105.67

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $148.23. 428,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $149.64.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
