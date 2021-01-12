Brokerages Set W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) PT at $63.00

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth about $6,689,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,230,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 96,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.