Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) PT at $13.14

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UA. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of UA stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 665,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Under Armour by 8.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

