Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $152.11

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.93. 149,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,456. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $172.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.