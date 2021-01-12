Brokerages Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price at $64.75

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $626,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $407,496.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,396. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

SILK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.24. 197,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.