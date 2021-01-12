Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) PT at $35.40

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 557.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 283.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.