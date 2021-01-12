Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT at $51.88

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $51.32. 3,458,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,483. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,419,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $713,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 82.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $67,162,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.