Brokerages Set Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Target Price at $7.00

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.30. 367,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,862. The company has a market capitalization of $364.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

