Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price at $545.84

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $545.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

NVDA stock opened at $544.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.06. The firm has a market cap of $337.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

