Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target at $202.00

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.90. 222,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

