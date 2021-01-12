Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $40.67

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $76.52 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,170,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,231,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

