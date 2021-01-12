Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Target Price at $55.71

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

