Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $56.53

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,191. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,871. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

