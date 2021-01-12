Brokerages Set Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) PT at $28.75

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 10,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,495. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 134.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

