Brokerages Set CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) PT at $38.50

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CAI. BidaskClub cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on CAI International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CAI International by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,212. CAI International has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $596.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

