Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Target Price at GBX 445.67

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.67 ($5.82).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Barclays lowered their price target on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 451.26 ($5.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 597.36 ($7.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 486.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 401.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -11.64%.

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider Chris Grigg sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.19), for a total value of £1,042,800 ($1,362,424.88). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 2,593 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,156.

About British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

