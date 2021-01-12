Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce $121.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.88 million and the highest is $124.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $118.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $478.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $485.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $506.44 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $525.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after buying an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,893,000 after buying an additional 1,828,571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,561,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,407,000 after buying an additional 501,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,274,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

